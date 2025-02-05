Giants could steal ‘determined’ running back in middle rounds of 2025 draft

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be seeking reinforcements on offense this offseason as they aim to upgrade the 31st-ranked scoring unit in the league. The upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class is thankfully loaded with intriguing weapons for the G-Men to target in the middle rounds.

The 2025 NFL Draft class is loaded at running back

This year’s draft class is said to have a very strong group of running back prospects. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, draft analyst and insider Todd McShay of The Ringer stated that this is the “best running back class in 25 years.”

And it’s not just the best prospects ranking at the top of the class, like Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty. The depth in this running back class is what is so exciting. With that in mind, the Giants could take advantage of such a strong running back class and attempt to steal an overlooked prospect in the middle rounds of this year’s draft.

Giants could take AZU RB Cam Skattebo in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft

Arizona State University running back Cam Skattebo could be one of the draft’s most intriguing mid-round prospects. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound rusher is a projected Day 2 selection with tremendous upside.

In 2024, Skattebo rushed for a Big 12-leading 1,711 yards with 21 touchdowns on the ground and another three touchdowns receiving. He really made a name for himself in the Peach Bowl this year when he was named the game’s Offensive MVP.

In that game, Skattebo totaled 143 rushing yards and 99 receiving yards with three combined touchdowns — including a 42-yard touchdown pass. He was the first player in a game with such a stat line since 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey in 2015.

PFF describes Skattebo as a running back with a “determined running style.” He has the ability to contribute as a bell-cow rusher, a versatile receiving weapon, and an additional blocker in pass protection. His versatile skill set could be exactly what the Giants need as they look to add skill position talent to their offense.

Should the Giants pass on a running back?

Yet, despite how exciting Skattebo might be as a prospect, and how loaded this year’s running back class is, the Giants might not take a running back in this draft. They already have a young, rising star in second-year rusher Tyrone Tracy Jr.

The Giants want to build their rushing attack around Tracy after he stole the starting job from veteran RB Devin Singletary mid-way through the 2024 campaign. The Purdue product finished his rookie season with 839 rushing yards, five touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry, and 1,123 total yards from scrimmage.

Even still, adding another talented back to the mix couldn’t hurt the Giants’ offense. Many of the top offenses in the NFL feature more than one solid rusher in the backfield. Singletary isn’t necessarily viewed as a long-term building block for New York. Skattebo, on the other hand, could be, if drafted by the G-Men in the middle rounds.

Drafting Skattebo wouldn’t take away from Tracy. Rather, it would enhance Tracy, keeping him fresh as he and Skattebo form a one-two punch to wear defenses down and keep opponents guessing.