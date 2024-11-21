Giants’ star receiver could capitalize on new QB connection

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is looking forward to connecting with new starting quarterback Tommy DeVito on the field. DeVito is the new man under center after recently being named Daniel Jones’ replacement. Nabers has yet to play with DeVito in his 2024 rookie campaign. However, that hasn’t dampened his confidence in the likelihood that he and the New Jersey native will connect on impactful passing plays down the back half of their schedule.

Giants’ Malik Nabers is confident Tommy DeVito will get him the ball

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Per SNY, the LSU product had this to say about his confidence that he’ll thrive off of DeVito’s arm:

“I get open pretty well, I create a lot of separation, so I’m sure when I get open he’s going to be able to deliver the ball,” Nabers remarked.

Nabers & DeVito’s skill sets could mesh well

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 21-year-old wideout is a talented contributor in man coverage. He has won 115 total routes this season. That ranks No. 22 in the NFL. Nabers’ 607 receiving yards rank No. 20 league-wide. He’s adept at making plays when defended tightly, as his 50 percent contested catch percentage and 64.9 percent overall catch rate prove.

Nabers has already been getting his on a struggling Giants team in need of a spark. DeVito, who gave New York a major jolt midway through the 2023 campaign, is expected to channel that same level of energy and productivity this time around. As an electric dual threat, the second-year QB could build upon the 64 percent completion rate, 1,101 passing yards and 8-3 TD-INT ratio he put up last season this time around and help Nabers — who currently has 607 REC yards to his name — reach 1,000 yards receiving in his debut season.