Giants’ struggling management might be safe after latest report

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Giants front office and coaching personnel may not need to look over their shoulders for their jobs. Reports earlier this week suggested that Giants head coach Brian Daboll demoted former starting quarterback Daniel Jones for former third-stringer Tommy DeVito in an attempt to save his gig.

New York has also failed to be competitive in the NFC East despite having a talented young core that general manager Joe Schoen has raved about. Someone may need to tell both of them, no need to fear.

Giants HC Brian Daboll & GM Joe Schoen may benefit from owner’s hire-fire fatigue

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Despite their disappointing 2-8 record and lack of progress, it has now been revealed that Giants owner John Mara is suffering from a case of fatigue in cycling through new coaches and top brass. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote this about Mara’s desire for stability and how that’ll likely cause him to retain Daboll and Schoen after the season concludes:

“I’ve talked to people in and around that situation who believe Mara really does want to keep them both, with the notion that he has been cycling through coaches every 2-3 years and would very much like to stop,” Fowler noted.

Giants have not been able to hold down a head coach in the past decade

Mara has been at the helm of the Giants since 2005. After rolling strong with former head coach Tom Coughlin from then until 2015, the G-Men have seen four head coaches and one interim head coach in the last nine seasons. Daboll has lasted the longest above Joe Judge, Pat Shurmur, Steve Spagnuolo (interim in 2017), and Ben McAdoo before him, this being Daboll’s third season at MetLife Stadium.

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

New York has only had two winning seasons since 2015. Daboll is responsible for one of those after leading the franchise to a 9-7-1 record and playoff berth in 2022. Mara may still have some hope that the 49-year-old can return to the form that earned him 2022 AP NFL Coach of the Year honors.

Schoen & Giants talent acquisition has not largely factored into current woes

From a management standpoint, the Giants have been sound in the draft. Under Schoen, New York has selected burgeoning and established stars such as wide receiver Malik Nabers (2024), cornerback Andru Phillips (2024) and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022). His ability to identify talent has not been a problem for the team.

Thus, it appears that Daboll and Schoen will reprise their roles in 2025. However, the last seven games of the year could still factor into final decisions next offseason.