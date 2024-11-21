Giants’ head coach knows quarterback benching was unpopular, but necessary

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made a stunning yet unsurprising decision to bench starting quarterback Daniel Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito. Head coach Brian Daboll officially made that announcement this week, which was met with immediate backlash from some of the players.

Some Giants’ players disagreed with the decision to bench Daniel Jones

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

According to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Giants’ star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said “to me, he’s the best quarterback on the team” about Jones, who were apart of the same draft class in 2019. Another anonymous player told Schultz that the decision was “weak as f—.”

Daboll spoke to the media regarding those comments, and he acknowledged that such a drastic change will not be received well by everyone.

“I got a lot of respect for Dex. Dex has been a teammate of Daniel’s for a while. There’s a pretty good relationship with there,” he told reporters (h/t Giants Wire’s John Fennelly). “Look, everybody’s not going to agree with the decision, and I understand that. We make the decision we feel is best and then we move forward and get ready to go for practice here.”

The Giants are heading towards another bad season under Daboll

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Giants’ season has been disastrous. They rank dead last in points per game with 15.6, and they have a 2-8 record on the season with a five-game losing streak. It seems that another losing season is on the way for Daboll after a playoff appearance in 2022, which could put his job in jeopardy depending on how the rest of the season plays out.

The move was in part to save face for Daboll, as it would have been bad optics to continue starting him given the situation they are currently facing. With seven games left in the season, the focus will now be turned towards securing a high enough draft pick to draft one of the top quarterbacks in next year’s draft.

The Giants had no choice but to bench Jones

Regardless, benching Jones had to be done, as he has exhibited the same problems that have plagued him for his entire six-year career. This season, he had thrown 2,070 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions prior to his benching. DeVito will make his season debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He is expected to remain as the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, with Jones serving as the QB4 on the depth chart.