Giants’ backup quarterback cost them the no. 1 pick—then signed with the Seahawks on Friday

Another backup quarterback has come and gone for the New York Giants — and this one leaves behind a surprisingly complicated legacy.

On Friday, Drew Lock signed with the Seattle Seahawks, where he’ll serve as Sam Darnold’s backup. It’s not a major loss by any stretch, but it does represent a familiar pattern for the Giants: bringing in players who struggle to land meaningful roles elsewhere, only to watch them drift off once the dust settles.

Lock’s Rollercoaster Ride in New York

Lock wasn’t expected to be a long-term solution for the Giants, and his 2024 campaign did little to change that.

He completed just 59.1% of his passes, throwing for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. It was another year of inconsistency, where for every decent drive, there was a questionable decision or a poorly timed turnover.

Yet, in classic Drew Lock fashion, he had one moment where everything clicked — and it came at the worst possible time for the Giants.

The Colts Game That Changed Everything

Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts felt like an out-of-body experience for Lock. He lit up the defense for 309 passing yards and four touchdowns, playing arguably the best game of his professional career.

It was entertaining football, but it also came with a sting.

The win all but erased the Giants’ hopes of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — a pick that could’ve dramatically shifted the direction of the franchise. One random surge of quarterback play from Lock, and the Giants were left picking third instead of first.

A Familiar Outcome in a Familiar Cycle

Lock wasn’t one of the top quarterbacks in free agency, and the market reflected that. Still, Seattle saw enough value to bring him in as a backup, and now he’ll get a fresh start behind Darnold.

For the Giants, it’s another quarterback through the revolving door — one with a few fireworks, a lot of frustration, and one unforgettable game that might haunt the team for years.