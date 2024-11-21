Giants 3rd-round cornerback could be sneaky Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a special young defender on their hands. Giants cornerback Andru Phillips was named the highest-rated CB through the first 11 weeks of the 2024 NFL season by Pro Football Focus. Phillips was given an 84.6 player grade, as Priority Sports relayed on X.

Giants’ Andru Phillips has been everywhere in the secondary in 2024

The Kentucky product has played exceptionally well thus far this season. Across nine games, four of which he’s started, Phillips has amassed 43 total tackles, six of which have been tackles for loss. He also has two forced fumbles and one sack on the campaign.

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

Phillips’ DROY case is boosted by a higher ranking than former All-Pro CBs

Phillips has not been a slouch in the run defense department either. He owns a 74.5 run defense grade from PFF as well. Seeing that he outpaces elite former First-team All-Pro corners such as Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins), Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens), and Pat Surtain II (Denver Broncos), his case for Defensive Rookie of the Year is as strong as ever.

The Giants defensive back’s man coverage success rate stands at 82.8 percent, which is ninth-best at the position. He excels in several areas and should have a favorable advantage over other standout rookie defenders, seeing that none of them rank even in the top three at any other defensive position in the league. Phillips will look to start driving his case home as soon as the Giants return from their bye week on Sunday.