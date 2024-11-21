Giants mock trade lands 1st-overall pick, superstar Colorado QB

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be in the market for a quarterback this off-season after benching Daniel Jones during the bye week. General manager Joe Schoen tried to no avail to trade up and draft a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. While he was unsuccessful, he will have an opportunity to write that wrong in the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to Tankathon, the Giants currently have the fourth overall pick in a 2025 NFL Draft. They have a chance of picking first overall, however, there is a steep competition. This could lead to the Giants pulling off a bold trade to move up to pick one, like they did in the latest mock draft from ESPN.

Giants trade up to the first overall pick in ESPN’s latest mock draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the latest mock draft from ESPN’s, Matt Miller he had the Giants selling the farm to move up with the Jacksonville Jaguars to the first-overall pick from third overall:

“I have the Giants going big to fix their quarterback situation, giving Jacksonville their second- and third-round picks in 2025, plus a 2026 second-rounder, to move up from No. 3,” Miller explained. “It gets New York out in front of Cleveland, which could also be looking at the QB class, and crucially doesn’t involve any future first-round picks. And the Jaguars, meanwhile, collect valuable draft capital to restock a roster in desperate need of repair.”

Miller’s mock trade ensures the Giants leapfrog other quarterback-needy teams, such as the Cleveland Browns. However, giving up such a haul of draft capital for a prospect would surely be a controversial move for a rebuilding franchise to make. But this mock trade ensures the Giants maintain possession of their 2026 first-round pick, which is a major positive.

Giants take Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders with 1st-overall pick in mock draft

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With their newly-acquired No. 1 pick, the Giants roll the dice on Colorado superstar QB prospect Shedeur Sanders in Miller’s mock draft:

“Sanders is the best quarterback in the 2025 class, bringing pinpoint accuracy (72.9% completion percentage), toughness in the pocket and playmaking ability that the Giants’ offense has lacked,” Miller explained. “His ability to see the field and get the ball out with a fast release makes him ready to play right away.”

Miller points to Sanders’s poise in the pocket and deadly accuracy as selling points. He also drew comparisons between Sanders and one of the league’s best quarterbacks in C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans:

“Sanders is similar to C.J. Stroud in his ability to put the ball on his receivers. And like Stroud, Sanders isn’t a runner by trade but moves very well in the pocket and can be a rushing threat when needed; he has run for four touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. The Giants could pair the uber-accurate Sanders with 2024 first-round receiver Malik Nabers to give themselves a chance in the NFC East.”

The idea of pairing Sanders with 2024 first-round pick Malik Nabers is exciting. They both have explosive playmaking ability and could form into a tantalizing duo for defenses to game plan against. Sanders doesn’t come without his own flaws, but he has immense potential at the next level. He might be worth the gamble with a top selection; but is he worth trading a surplus of assets to go up and get? That’s what Schoen and the Giants will need to decide by April.