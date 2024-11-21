Giants’ star pass-rusher stands on business after Daniel Jones benching

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Reports are swirling that some New York Giants players are upset with the front office’s decision to bench quarterback Daniel Jones. Considering the team holds the worst offense in the NFL and Jones has been granted multiple second chances over the years, the move shouldn’t have come as a shock in the locker room.

Head coach Brian Daboll is attempting to spark a change, bypassing backup Drew Lock and handing the reins to third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito. At the very least, DeVito brings a fresh storyline that could generate some excitement and draw fans back in, possibly helping to salvage the remainder of the season financially.

A Divided Locker Room

While some players took the decision personally, one star defender provided a pragmatic perspective. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux addressed the situation with a clear-eyed acknowledgment of the team’s struggles, keeping his focus on the business side of things.

“That’s the nature of the beast,” Thibodeaux said. “You know, when you’re 2-8 and things are changing—every position is up for grabs, honestly.”

Other players, like Dexter Lawrence, reportedly expressed more emotional reactions but ultimately supported the management’s decision. The locker room seems to understand that the Giants are preparing for a future beyond Jones, even if the transition is tough to swallow.

The Business of Benching Jones

While the Giants framed the benching as a “football decision,” it was just as much a financial move. Jones, relegated to taking reps behind three other quarterbacks on the roster, is essentially being shielded from further injury. This strategy is less about performance and more about protecting the team’s financial flexibility.

If Jones were to sustain another injury and fail his March physical, the Giants would be locked into an additional $23 million in guaranteed money. Instead, by benching him now, they can avoid that scenario and free up $19 million in cap space for the 2025 season.

The Giants can cut Jones with a post-June 1 designation, allowing them to spread his $22 million in dead money across two seasons, saving an additional $11 million in the 2025 offseason. However, taking on the full dead money hit next year might be the smarter play if the Giants plan to draft a quarterback in 2025. Clearing the books early would free up significant cap space for the young passer’s sophomore campaign, setting the stage for a more aggressive offseason in 2026.

A Future Focused on Rebuilding

The Giants have endured years of underperformance, with even their lone playoff win in 2022 feeling more like an anomaly than a turning point. The $40 million-per-year contract for Jones has turned into a cautionary tale, underscoring the need for a reset at quarterback.

With their sights set on the 2025 draft, the Giants are poised to select a franchise quarterback and begin rebuilding around young talent. The current benching is less about giving up on Jones as a player and more about ensuring the team is positioned for long-term success.

Giants Preparing for a New Era

As painful as this transition may be for the team and its fans, it signals a necessary shift toward a brighter future. The 2026 offseason could become a critical juncture for the Giants, providing the resources to restock and build a competitive roster around their next signal caller. By making tough decisions now, the Giants are laying the groundwork for a return to prominence, even if the path ahead is challenging.