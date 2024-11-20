Giants’ backup quarterback was completely lied to by GM Joe Schoen

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock was bewildered about being snubbed as the team’s next starter. Despite being signed to a one-year, prove-it contract as a free agent this offseason, the Giants passed over Lock, handing the starting quarterback job to the third-stringer in the wake of the Daniel Jones benching.

Drew Lock on not getting Giants’ QB1 job: “Interesting situation”

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Giants general manager Joe Schoen acquired Lock in the offseason to be Daniel Jones’ primary backup. This was common knowledge around league circles. He even had his name surface as a threat to steal the newly-demoted Jones’ starting job prior to Week 1.

Now that the Duke University product has been stripped of his starting role, Giants second-year talent Tommy DeVito has been given the keys to the offense. That came to the utter surprise of Lock. The 28-year-old had this to say to the media on Wednesday about the move, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team:

“That’s a question that I might still have for myself. It was expressed to me that I was going to be the 2. Interesting situation.”

Lock will have to wait his turn while Tommy DeVito tries to revive Giants’ offense

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Lock was not shy to put the Giants organization on the front street regarding the expectations they gave him this year. Nevertheless, he also expressed that he will be a support for Jones, who is now in danger of falling to QB4 status behind recently-acquired QB Tim Boyle.

Nevertheless, Lock will remain New York’s QB2. The Missouri native has appeared in two games for the Giants in 2024. He’s completed 3-8 passes for six passing yards on the campaign.

The Giants are in need of a spark as they come back from their bye week. They are hoping that DeVito can ignite that for them similar to the way he did midway through last season on the ground and in the air. He has yet to take the field this season. Nevertheless, should he struggle upon being thrown to the wolves without any grease on his proverbial wheels, Lock may get his chance to fully own the starting role later on in the campaign.