Giants hoping to get back star pass rusher against Bucs

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have dealt with numerous injuries to several key players on the roster, but they may have an important one back coming out of the bye week as edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is having 21-day practice window opened to return from the injured reserve, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux could be back for Week 11

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Brian Daboll added that the team is feeling “optimistic” about his chances to return to the field for their next game, which is scheduled for Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thibodeaux landed on the IR after undergoing wrist surgery following the Giants’ Week 5 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The initial prognosis was that it would take him out until at least after the bye week, a trend that seems to remain accurate up to this point. The Giants have felt his loss tremendously, as they have gone 0-5 in his absence and have fallen out of true playoff contention with seven games remaining.

The Giants have faltered in his absence

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York’s run defense has also suffered. It is one of the worst in the NFL, as it has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game at 147.1. The Giants have also been less potent in pass rush, as they have 14 sacks as a team without him compared to 18 with him, including a game in which they recorded no sacks in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.

This season, Thibodeaux has 12 total tackles (three for a loss), seven quarterback hits, and two sacks. Last season, he endured a breakout campaign in which he recorded 50 tackles (12 for a loss) and 11.5 sacks, tied for 12th in the NFL.

The Giants’ season is mostly lost at this point, best indicated by the benching of quarterback Daniel Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito. For Thibodeaux, his return will allow him to get the necessary reps to be in great shape for next season. He will also be critical for them if they want to snap their losing streak.