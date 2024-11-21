Giants’ Daniel Jones breaks silence on $23 million injury clause

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ decision to bench quarterback Daniel Jones was driven by multiple factors, with the most significant being a $23 million injury clause tied to his contract.

If Jones had suffered a season-ending injury and failed his March physical, the Giants would have been responsible for the full clause. That would have added $23 million to the already burdensome $22 million in dead money on his contract, leaving the team with a staggering $45 million in dead cap. Such a financial hit would have crippled the Giants’ ability to make meaningful moves in free agency until 2026.

A Delayed but Inevitable Decision

What surprised many was that the Giants allowed Jones to continue playing until Week 10, despite the team being well out of playoff contention and holding a winless 0–6 record in the division. Jones reportedly lobbied for more opportunities to prove himself, but his lackluster results made it difficult for the team to justify further risking their financial future.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jones addressed the media for the first time since his demotion on Thursday, revealing that the injury clause had been part of the discussions between him and general manager Joe Schoen. Ultimately, the decision came down to his agents.

“That was a piece of the conversation, for sure. I wanted to play badly,” Jones admitted.

His statement hints that he may have been willing to waive the clause to continue playing, but it’s likely that his agents advised against it. With the writing on the wall that the Giants were moving on regardless, protecting Jones from potential injury became the priority.

From Starter to Scout Team: An Awkward Transition

To ensure the injury clause wouldn’t be triggered, the Giants relegated Jones from starting quarterback to the scout team, effectively making him QB4 on the depth chart. While this may seem harsh, it’s not an unprecedented move. The Denver Broncos made a similar decision with Russell Wilson last season, showcasing that teams are willing to make uncomfortable choices to safeguard their long-term plans.

This approach may feel awkward in the short term, but for the Giants, it’s a calculated move to preserve financial flexibility and prepare for the future. While Jones continues to participate in practices, he is no longer a focal point of the team’s plans. The decision underscores that the Giants are looking ahead, focusing on the upcoming draft and potential free-agent acquisitions, rather than clinging to a failed experiment.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jones’ Options Moving Forward

Jones faces a challenging situation. While he remains under contract with the Giants, he could ask for his release to seek opportunities elsewhere. Joining a playoff-contending team as a backup could allow him to salvage what remains of the 2024 season and potentially rebuild his reputation. However, that decision would require careful navigation, as Jones’ tenure with the Giants has left significant questions about his long-term viability as a starting quarterback.

A Clear Message from the Giants

The Giants’ decision to bench Jones is as much about sending a message as it is about financial strategy. By prioritizing their future over giving Jones more opportunities, the organization has made it clear that they are ready to move on. It’s a tough but necessary step for a franchise looking to rebuild and position itself for sustained success.

While the move may sting in the short term, both for Jones and the team, it represents a strategic pivot for the Giants as they aim to leave their recent struggles behind and start fresh in 2025 and beyond.

