Giants spent ‘extensive time’ with surging quarterback prospect

The New York Giants have been doing extensive research on all of the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Picking third overall in this year’s draft, Big Blue is often connected to the class’s top two quarterback prospects — Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. However, their interest in this quarterback class doesn’t end there.

Giants have spent “extensive time” with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart seems to be flying up draft boards leading up to April’s big event. The 21-year-old impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine and is coming off a stellar final collegiate season.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Giants are among a few teams that have been spending extra time with Dart as they evaluate him ahead of the NFL Draft:

“Jaxson Dart has spent extensive time with the Browns, with the Giants, and some others,” Rapoport said. “They are trying to learn him and where he slots in. Even if those teams don’t take a quarterback in [Round] 1, there is a chance they could leap up and take one a little later in 1.”

The Giants currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, which they could spend on a quarterback. However, after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, they don’t have to draft a quarterback with their first pick and could opt to take the best player available. They could target a more developmental quarterback later in the draft instead.

Could the Giants trade up to take Dart in the 1st round?

Perhaps the Giants could acquire an additional first-round pick in a trade up into the back end of the order to target Dart. New York owns the No. 34 overall pick in this year’s draft, the second pick in the second round. Because of how close to the top of the order they are picking in Round 2, trading back up into Round 1 shouldn’t be too difficult.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

To land Dart late in the first round, the Giants would likely need to give up some additional draft capital to move inside the 20s. They might want to jump teams like the Steelers (pick No. 21) and Rams (No. 26) in the draft order — two teams that could sneakily select quarterbacks. Such a trade might cost the Giants an extra Day 2 draft pick.

While Wilson and Winston are upgrades at quarterback, the former is 36 and playing on a one-year deal, and the latter is 31 and playing on a two-year deal. Neither veteran is a long-term solution. Dart is far from a ready-made prospect. Drafting Dart would give the Giants a potential long-term solution at the position while also placing him in a situation where he can sit, grow, and develop his game.

Dart was spectacular in 2024, leading the SEC with 4,279 passing yards and a 69.3% completion rate. He had an impressive 29-6 TD-INT ratio, and his 180.7 passer rating led the nation. Dart has the tools and traits to be a solid quarterback at the next level. He just needs the right coach to unlock his upside.