Insider belives Giants could be planning a draft day surprise

The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the New York Giants are suddenly facing a dilemma that might reshape their future. The assumption for months was clear: draft a quarterback at No. 3 and prepare for the next chapter. Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado was the popular pick, the heir apparent to Daniel Jones in a system desperate for long-term stability under center.

But things have changed. Fast.

Veteran QBs Bring Flexibility

The signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston didn’t exactly scream “we’re done hunting for a QB,” but they certainly put the brakes on the urgency. Wilson gives the Giants a capable starter for the immediate future, and Winston is a more-than-serviceable backup who could fill in when needed.

With both on the roster, the Giants now have a soft landing spot at quarterback—and that opens the door for a different strategy altogether.

Travis Hunter: A Rare Gem

Enter Travis Hunter.

A player who doesn’t just break the mold—he tears it up and builds his own. The Colorado standout is unlike anything the draft has seen in years. He racked up 1,258 receiving yards last season with 15 touchdowns and a sparkling 79.3% reception rate. That’s WR1 production for just about any NFL team. But Hunter isn’t just a receiver—he’s also a legitimate cornerback, capable of locking down top-tier talent on the outside.

The Giants could draft Hunter and immediately slide him in as their WR2 next to Malik Nabers. That pairing would give them one of the most explosive and dynamic young receiving duos in the league.

Speed. Separation. Yards after the catch. Hunter brings it all—and he’s just scratching the surface.

Built-In Insurance Across the Field

What makes Hunter such a compelling option is his rare versatility. He’s the NFL equivalent of a Swiss Army knife: if you need offense, he’s a threat every snap. If your secondary suffers an injury, he can step in at corner and hold his own.

That kind of roster flexibility is almost unheard of. It gives the Giants peace of mind that if Nabers goes down, they don’t suddenly lose their ability to stretch the field. And if a corner goes down? Plug in Hunter.

Few players offer insurance at two premium positions.

A Star in the Making

On top of everything else, Hunter is a fan magnet. He brings energy, swagger, and a unique brand that the Giants’ fanbase could rally behind. If the goal is to re-energize the franchise and sell the future, Hunter fits the bill.

And if the Giants do circle back and draft a quarterback down the line? That future QB walks into a room with Travis Hunter and Malik Nabers already there. That’s how you build an ecosystem for success—offensive weapons that give your young signal-caller every chance to shine.

Draft Signals Are Shifting

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah may have said it best:

“I think they are leaning towards not taking a QB at 3.”

That one line might sum up the entire pivot for New York.

Instead of chasing a quarterback with questions, they could grab the most exciting and versatile player in the draft. Hunter may not have been Plan A a few months ago—but as April approaches, he’s starting to look like a pretty brilliant Plan B.