Giants sign former LSU pass rusher

While the sports world buzzes with news of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley securing a compromise for a one-year, $11 million deal for the 2023 season, the Giants have also signed former undrafted free agent and LSU pass rusher Tashawn Bower to a contract, per Jordan Schultz.

Tashawn Bower Joins the Giants

In their search for an edge rusher to bolster their training camp ranks, the Giants have brought in 28-year-old Bower. Standing at an imposing 6-foot-5 and weighing 250 pounds, Bower brings five years of NFL experience to the team.

Throughout his career, he has been on the field for a total of 303 snaps, including 151 in run defense, 138 rushing the passer, and 14 in coverage. He’s accumulated 16 total tackles, albeit with a 19.2% missed tackle rate, and racked up 10 total pressures.

In 2022, Bower was part of the Las Vegas Raiders roster, where he participated in just 37 snaps and secured a single tackle. Nevertheless, he could potentially bring value to the Giants’ special teams, having played 20 snaps on the field goal unit and 12 snaps in punt return during his tenure with the Raiders.

Gearing Up for Training Camp

As the Giants kick off their training camp on Tuesday, the team is eager to add competitive elements to their roster. The addition of new players like Bower signals their readiness to enhance the depth and breadth of their lineup as they navigate the second year of their rebuilding process.