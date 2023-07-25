Giants and Saquon Barkley strike deal as running back reports to camp

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants agreed to a one-year deal with star running back Saquon Barkley following months of failed negotiations toward a long-term extension. According to Ian Rappoport, Barkley will be attending training camp after signing a one-year contract worth up to $11 million guaranteed. Barkley received a $2 million signing bonus and beat the franchise tag just in time for training camp.

Giants agree to a new contract with Saquon Barkley

The Giants begin training camp today and, to the surprise of many, Barkley will be in attendance. After the two sides failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason, the expectation was that Barkley would hold out this summer to express his displeasure with his team. Instead, he is already in the building for camp, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, and will be present for the 2023 season.

The July 17th deadline to sign a franchise-tagged player to a multi-year extension passed and the two sides had not agreed to a new deal. But that deadline did not prevent New York and Barkley from agreeing to a one-year contract instead.

New York still holds all the cards in future negotiations

The Giants reportedly did not include any provision in the new deal with Barkley regarding the franchise tag for next year, per Art Stapleton. This means that New York can tag the star running back again next offseason, giving them plenty of leverage in future negotiations.

Saquon Barkley proving everyone wrong in 2023

There was much debate this offseason surrounding the value of running backs in the modern NFL. Barkley was one of three running backs hit with the franchise tag this offseason; all three rushers failed to sign long-term extensions with their teams prior to the July deadline as the market for running backs evaporated.

Barkley has a unique opportunity here to prove everyone wrong and demonstrate his unique value as a star player in New York’s offense. After rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022, Barkley will look to post elite numbers again in 2023 and prove his value to the New York Giants as one of the top running backs in the NFL.