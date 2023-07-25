Ranking the Giants’ top 5 offensive weapons

Nov 13, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday morning, the New York Giants and their star running back, Saquon Barkley, reached an agreement on a one-year, $11 million deal, including $900K in incentives.

Barkley, keen to attend training camp, and the team found common ground on a contract that could see him earn a second franchise tag next year at $13.4 million, an increase from the initial $12 million he would have received had the Giants opted to tag him again.

Barkley’s return is a significant boon for the Giants’ offense, particularly considering the multiple new acquisitions aiming to bolster the squad during this off-season.

The Giants’ Top Five Offensive Powerhouses

1. Saquon Barkley: The Linchpin

With Barkley back on the roster and set to join the Giants’ offensive line in time for pre-season, the team’s offensive power has seen a significant surge. Having clocked 1,650 yards and ten total scores in the previous season, Barkley remains an integral part of the Giants’ strategy, which is projected to shift towards a more pass-heavy approach in 2023.

The impact Barkley brings to the offense is undeniable, with his game-changing ability to seize the momentum of a game in an instant. Possessing such playmakers is a luxury, and the Giants are eager to make substantial progress thanks to his skills.

2. Darren Waller: A Stroke of Genius

The Giants are optimistic that they will see Darren Waller return to his 2020 form when he registered 1,196 receiving yards and nine touchdowns with a 73.8% catch rate. His acquisition from the Las Vegas Raiders, along with a $4 million cap hit, will see the Giants secure WR1 numbers from him—an ingenious move. Waller’s addition brings a fresh dynamic to the Giants’ passing attack, which was perceived as lacking athleticism in 2022.

3. Darius Slayton: The Speedster

Last season, speedy wide receiver Darius Slayton took a gamble on himself by accepting a pay cut in the hope of securing a more lucrative deal.

Slayton signed a two-year, $12 million contract this off-season to remain with the Giants. As one of Daniel Jones’s preferred targets, Slayton finished the previous campaign with 724 yards and two touchdowns under his belt. While his share of targets might shrink due to the influx of additional weapons, his speed proves instrumental in diversifying the offense and pushing defensive backs into the secondary.

4. Isaiah Hodgins: The Rising Star

The Giants are banking on Isaiah Hodgins translating an impressive inaugural season with Big Blue into a breakout performance in 2023. Hodgins registered 392 total yards and four touchdowns across ten games last season, including eight with the Giants. As Jones’s preferred receiver in the red zone, Hodgins is likely to continue making significant contributions in this area.

With a wealth of untapped potential, Hodgins is keen to build upon his success from last season.

5. Jalin Hyatt: The New Recruit

Jalin Hyatt was the Giants’ third-round pick in the most recent NFL draft after recording 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns with Tennessee the previous year.

Hyatt possesses the necessary speed to dominate both in the slot and on the boundary, forcing rival defenses to pull back and avoid overloading the box. Last year, the Giants often found themselves stymied in the trenches, as defenses focused on stopping Barkley and let their secondary handle a lackluster receiver unit. Hyatt brings considerable athleticism and substantial potential to a team that sorely needed reinforcement.