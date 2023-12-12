Giants’ Saquon Barkley not bothered by lack of Pro Bowl votes

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After New York Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley failed to place in the top 10 in Pro Bowl voting, the seventh-year veteran took an understanding approach to the released results.

Giants: Is Missed Time the Only Thing Keeping Barkley From More Pro Bowl Votes?

Barkley had this to say about the strong competition he faces at his position this year and how a myriad of factors justify his placement in the voting ranks per Paul Schwartz of The New York Post:

“I can get why I’m not in the top 10, missing three games and there are a lot of backs that are playing well, and it’s the first round of it,’’ Barkley said. “So, hopefully, I can finish the season off strong enough to just get myself in there.’’

Barkley missed weeks 3, 4 and 5 with a high ankle sprain. Upon returning, Barkley has averaged 83.7 rushing yards per game and has been a major catalyst in the Giants‘ recent winning ways.

Though his numbers have been stellar, the time he’s missed coupled with the Giants’ record has forced him to take a backseat to other rushers in the league.

Can Barkley Catch Up to Elite Rushers Ahead of Him Before Voting Closes?

There are 11 rushers that have already amassed 1,000 or more rushing yards on the season. Of those 11, eight are on teams with winning records and all but one have reached the end zone at least as many times as Barkley.

Barkley still has until Dec. 15 to pile on yardage and make a final impression on the voters. His per-game averages are on par with that of his contemporaries such as Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) and Breece Hall (New York Jets) but his totals could hold him back. Time is not on his side but an explosive Week 14 performance gives him a chance to change things.