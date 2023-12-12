Giants fall to 8th in current draft order following Monday night win

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, right, and general manager Joe Schoen hold a press conference before the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Nfl Giants Training Camp

The New York Giants pulled off an upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, improving their record to 5-8 and placing them in the playoff hunt. While the win did move Big Blue up in the standings, it did also cause them to tumble down the draft order.

Giants fall to 8th pick in the draft

After entering Monday night’s game in possession of the fourth-overall draft pick, the Giants’ win over the Packers moved them down to the eighth-overall pick (Tankathon).

With this win, the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas, Raiders, and New York Jets have jumped the Giants in the draft order.

With five wins now totaled on the season, the dream of a top-three pick has likely evaporated. If Big Blue loses out, a top-five pick is still a possibility, however, this team has gained some serious momentum and looks to win a couple more games before the season closes out.

A quarterback may be the target for New York in April, but they will have some serious competition ahead of them if they want to land one of the class’s top-two prospects. The G-Men may have to settle for the consensus third or fourth-best signal-caller with their pick if they do decide to go in that direction.

However, general manager Joe Schoen has been known to be aggressive in using his draft capital to trade up for a player he likes, so Giants fans shouldn’t let their Drake Maye or Caleb Williams die just yet.