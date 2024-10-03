Giants’ safety valve receiver could play key role in Week 5

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will likely be without rookie superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers in Week 5. Nabers is still in concussion protocol and seems like a “longshot” to suit up against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. With Nabers out of the lineup, slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson could be in line for a big performance against a solid Seahawks defense.

With Nabers out of the lineup, Robinson’s workload is sure to increase in Week 5. He is second on the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards this season and has picked up 10 first downs.

Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt might also see an increase in their workloads this weekend, however, neither player has been playing at a very high level this season. Robinson, on the other hand, has been a reliable safety valve for the Giants’ offense in the quick-passing game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson ranks second among wide receivers in target rate when the defense generates pressure. Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ defense ranks first in pressure rate, which could mean Robinson will receive more looks against Seattle.

Robinson has been targeted 38 times this season, hauling in 26 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown. The interesting takeaway, however, is the low average depth of his targets. Robinson has the third-lowest average depth of target among all wide receivers in the NFL this season at 4.8 yards (PFF).

Of Robinson’s 38 targets this season, 30 of them have come from within 0-9 yards of the line of scrimmage and four of them have been behind the line of scrimmage. Only four of Robinson’s targets this season have come on passes traveling over 10 yards downfield. He has caught only one of those targets for a gain of 15 yards.

Robinson has been the Giants’ safety valve this season. When no one is open downfield, or when the pressure is coming in quick, quarterback Daniel Jones has been comfortable checking down to Robinson underneath and allowing him to rack up easy receptions and yards after the catch. Robinson averages 3.9 yards after the catch per reception.

Against a pressure-heavy Seahawks defense, Robinson’s target share should be high, especially with Nabers out of the lineup. The Giants’ passing offense could run through Robinson in Week 5.