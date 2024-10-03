Giants’ explosive rookie running back could play expanded role in Week 5

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are dealing with injuries on the offensive side of the ball as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. In addition to star rookie wideout Malik Nabers being on the injury report, starting running back Devin Singletary has not been practicing as he deals with a groin injury.

The Giants could be without RB Devin Singletary in Week 5

Nabers seems like a “longshot” to play in Week 5, but Singletary told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan that he “has a chance” to play. Considering he has not practiced this week, though, even if Singletary does play he will likely be limited in some fashion by his groin injury.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

If Singletary is limited on Sunday or eventually ruled out, that could pave the way for an expanded workload being given to one of the Giants’ backup running backs. Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. seems like the next man up.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is an explosive backup running back

The Giants selected Tracy in the fifth round of this year’s draft. The former wide receiver converted to running back during his final collegiate season at Purdue and flashed serious potential in the new position. Tracy forced 46 missed tackles in 2023 and posted a career PFF Elusive Rating of 133.80.

This season, Tracy has been serving as the Giants’ second-string running back, outplaying second-year rusher Eric Gray. Tracy has been on the field for 66 offensive snaps compared to Gray’s 15 snaps through the first four weeks of the season.

Credit: Scott Rausenberger-USA TODAY Sports

Tracy has carried the ball 12 times this season for a total of 29 yards (2.4 average) and one first down. He has also caught four receptions on six targets for 41 yards. Tracy’s background as a former wide receiver makes him a dynamic player as both a runner and a receiver coming out of the backfield.

If the Giants are without a fully healthy Singletary in Week 5, expect to see Tracy take on much of the workload. He brings explosiveness and tackle-breaking ability to Big Blue’s backfield. Against a tough Seattle Seahawks defense, finding yardage won’t be easy. But Tracy will have a breakout opportunity if he receives an expanded workload on Sunday.