Giants could be down 2 key offensive playmakers against Seattle

The New York Giants are preparing to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but they will be shorthanded, with star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers expected to miss the Week 5 contest due to a concussion. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Nabers is a “long shot” to be ready.

Malik Nabers’ Injury Status for the Giants

Nabers suffered the concussion late in Week 4 after hitting his head on the ground during a critical fourth-down play. He remained on the turf for several minutes before being helped off the field. Although he is still progressing through the NFL’s concussion protocol, the rookie receiver doesn’t appear close to being ready for action. This leaves the Giants without their top playmaker, a significant blow to their offensive capabilities.

Devin Singletary’s Hamstring Issue

In addition to Nabers’ expected absence, running back Devin Singletary is also dealing with a hamstring injury. Singletary struggled in the Giants’ Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for just 24 yards on 14 carries, averaging 1.7 yards per attempt. Signed to a three-year, $16.5 million deal this past offseason, including $9.5 million guaranteed, Singletary has already fumbled twice this season and nearly lost another against Dallas, only saved by the ground forcing the fumble.

Singletary has managed 221 rushing yards and two touchdowns so far this season, but his status for Week 5 is still uncertain. He reportedly felt better during Wednesday’s practice and is hopeful of progressing through the next two days. If he can be a full participant in Friday’s practice, the Giants may feel more confident about his availability.

Nabers’ Absence Will Be Felt

Nabers, who leads the team with 383 receiving yards and three touchdowns, is on pace for an impressive 1,640-yard season. Missing this week’s game, however, will put a dent in that projection and create a void in the Giants’ offense.

Without their top target, the Giants will need to rely more heavily on other weapons. Slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is expected to play a more prominent role, while Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt will likely become the primary boundary receivers.

Opportunities for Slayton and Hyatt

With Nabers sidelined, Darius Slayton could be poised for a breakout performance. He should receive more targets and opportunities in the passing game, giving him the chance to make a significant impact against Seattle. Jalin Hyatt, the team’s speedy deep threat, will also be expected to step up and stretch the field, helping to compensate for Nabers’ absence.

Final Thoughts

As the Giants head into this critical Week 5 matchup, they’ll need to adjust to the absence of key offensive players like Nabers and potentially Singletary. The game plan will likely focus on getting the most out of their remaining playmakers, especially Slayton, Hyatt, and Robinson, to make up for the missing firepower.