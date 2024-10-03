Giants’ star wide receiver ‘seems like a longshot’ to play in Week 5

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants seem likely to be without rookie sensation Malik Nabers for their upcoming Week 5 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Nabers suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and is still in the early stages of concussion protocol.

Giants: Malik Nabers is reportedly a “longshot” to play in Week 5

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Nabers is a “seems like a longshot” to be ready to play on Sunday. The Giants’ first-round pick did not practice on Wednesday. Head coach Brian Daboll told the media that Nabers is still in the “early stages” of concussion protocol on Wednesday.

Nabers did not do any drills on the field during Wednesday’s practice. Unless he is ready to practice on Thursday/Friday, he likely won’t be able to play on Sunday. However, there is still hope that he can suit up.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In a similar situation, veteran wideout Darius Slayton was in concussion protocol following the Giants’ Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was still in concussion protocol during the team’s Friday practice entering Week 2. However, he still managed to suit up on Sunday and face off against the Washington Commanders.

The difference between Slayton and Nabers, though, is that the former was participating in practice with a non-contact jersey by Thursday — just four days after he suffered his injury. This Thursday, it seems unlikely Nabers will practice — a full week following his concussion.

Without Nabers on the field this weekend, the Giants will have a tough time moving the ball. The rookie has essentially become the Giants’ entire offensive attack this offseason, accounting for 386 yards, which ranks second among all wide receivers in the NFL. His 52 targets and 35 receptions both lead the league.

If Nabers is unable to suit up, it should open up opportunities for other wide receivers like Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Slayton. There is still a chance he can play, however, it does seem like a longshot that Nabers will suit up for the Giants in Week 5.