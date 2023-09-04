Giants rookie WR raves over Daniel Jones’ work ethic

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants gave QB Daniel Jones a massive, four-year, $140 million contract extension this offseason, cementing him as the team’s franchise quarterback. The next step was to give Jones an arsenal of weapons, including speedy rookie WR Jalin Hyatt.

After a record-breaking 2022 season at Tennessee, Hyatt was drafted by Big Blue in the third round of this year’s draft. Hyatt has quickly made his presence felt in the Big Apple, making plays at Giants camp and scoring a deep touchdown in the preseason. Hyatt and Jones have clearly developed a chemistry this summer.

In a recent appearance on Jordan Raanan of ESPN’s “Breaking Big Blue” podcast, Hyatt discussed his chemistry with his quarterback and raved over Jones’ elite work ethic.

Jalin Hyatt raves over Daniel Jones’ elite work ethic

Throughout his four-year NFL career, Daniel Jones has been praised relentlessly for his strong work ethic. Despite any shortcomings on gamedays, one thing that cannot be criticized is Jones’ dedication to his craft. This dedication and work ethic has quickly shined through and made a strong impression on rookie WR Jalin Hyatt.

“The due eats, sleeps, and breathes football. At first, it’s kind of the saying where the quarterbacks need to be the first in, last out, but he really does that. That’s not just something we say, he actually comes in first. He’s the first dude in the building and the last guy to leave.” Jalin Hyatt via Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Raanan

Jones at the Giants’ facility working overtime

Jones has been known to spend extra time in the Giants’ training facilities. Hyatt detailed this experience from his perspective, discussing the late-night text messages he receives from his quarterback.

“Sometimes when I’m gone he will text me, and he is still watching film,” Hyatt said. “And it kind of makes me feel bad because I’m at home and he’s still watching film at the facility. He’s encouraging people to go with what he’s doing and, not only that, we all believe in him. Everybody in this locker room.”

Jones’ leadership is helping Hyatt adjust to the next level

Adjusting to the NFL can be difficult for a rookie, even one as profound as Hyatt. From acclimating to the speed of an NFL defender to learning the team’s playbook, there are plenty of growing pains for rookies. But Jones has made the adjustment process much easier for Hyatt, helping him learn the offense and get up to speed.

“He’s made me more comfortable, made me learn the offense way easier. He’s just a great leader. I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve learned from him, just what a leader he is.” Jalin Hyatt via Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Raanan

Jones, Hyatt, and the Giants are preparing to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, just under a week away. After a stellar summer campaign, Hyatt is aiming to connect with Jones and hit the ground running in his regular-season debut. Considering the level of communication between the pairing and their combined work ethics, it would come as no surprise to see Jones and Hyatt start things off with a bang on Sunday night football.