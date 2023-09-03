Giants legend reveals the key to slowing down Cowboys superstar defender in Week 1

The New York Giants are preparing for their Week 1 matchup with the division-rival Dallas Cowboys next Sunday. The season debut will pit the Giants’ offense against the Cowboys’ formidable defense, headlined by All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons. Slowing down Parsons will be crucial for New York to claim the victory, and a former Giants legend has offered his opinion on how to neutralize Dallas’ star.
Former Giants center reveals the key to neutralizing Micah Parsons
While previewing the upcoming Week 1 matchup, former Giants center and Super Bowl Champion Shaun O’Hara gave his take on how to slow down Cowboys LB Micah Parsons.
“I think the biggest way to neutralize Micah Parsons is to run at him and use the quarterback-designed runs, which they love to do with Daniel Jones, as a way to slow him down. Make him hesitate, make him think. You can’t let him come out of his stance or fire on a blitz and run in the backfield and create havoc.
So I think anytime you can make a guy like that hesitate and think about other things, whether it’s a screen play, whether its ‘hey, who’s got the ball,’ I’m doing a lot of quarterback reads right at him. Make him use his eyes and try to get him out in space. That may be an option”NFL Network’s Shaun O’Hara
Utilizing Daniel Jones’ legs
According to O’Hara, utilizing QB Daniel Jones’s rushing ability is the key to neutralizing Parsons. Jones rushed for career-highs with 705 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022, proving to be a true dual-threat from the quarterback position.
In Week 1, the Giants will want to run their offense through their quarterback, attacking Parsons and Dallas’ defense with creative quarterback-designed runs. Jones possesses the ability to make plays with his legs, a trait that will come in handy against the Cowboys in Week 1.