Giants rookie CB struggling to adjust to the NFL game

After an impressive preseason showing that saw Tre Hawkins III play himself into a prominent role in the New York Giants’ secondary, the sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has struggled mightily to begin his NFL career.

Tre Hawkins’ rookie season is off to a shaky start

Through Week 5, Hawkins has posted just a 45.1 overall Pro Football Focus Grade. In 162 snaps, Hawkins has allowed a 91.7% completion percentage, while also accumulating four missed tackles, a 20% missed tackle rate. While that sample is still rather small, and Hawkins could still turn it around, his struggles could also be signs of a troubling trend.

The Giants should consider starting Adoree’ Jackson again

In training camp, Hawkins won himself the starting cornerback job over veteran Adoree’ Jackson, forcing Jackson to move to slot corner, a position he has hardly played in the NFL. With both players struggling to begin the season, much like many players on New York’s depth chart, it may be time for the Giants to consider putting Jackson back on the outside.

Big Blue’s secondary has been getting torched this season

If the Giants want to improve their passing defense, it starts with Hawkins adjusting to the pace of the NFL, which has seemed to leave him in the dust to start the season. Big Blue has surrendered 226.6 passing yards per game, which is 19th in the NFL, along with 7.6 yards per pass attempt, 30th in the NFL.

These numbers are a microcosm of a season where nothing has gone right for Big Blue. New York will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, a team known for its prominent play through the air.

Hawkins and the Giants will be looking to make a statement against an explosive Buffalo offense just one week removed from surrendering 302 passing yards to the Miami Dolphins.