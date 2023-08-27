Giants’ 6th round rookie projected to start Week 1

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have unearthed a gem in rookie cornerback Tre Hawkins III, who has swiftly ascended the depth chart and is poised to start in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. Hawkins distinguished himself during training camp and continued to turn heads with stellar plays in pass coverage throughout the preseason.

Joining most of the starting lineup, Hawkins was notably absent from Saturday’s preseason finale against the New York Jets—a clear sign that head coach Brian Daboll has solidified his main roster for the upcoming regular season.

High Praise from Giants Cornerbacks Coach

“He has surpassed anything I would have imagined at this point,” Giants cornerbacks coach Jerome Henderson said to the New York Post.

Initially drafted in the sixth round earlier this year, there were minimal expectations for Hawkins to leave camp as a starting cornerback. Yet here he is, defying odds and impressing everyone in the organization.

A Revamped Cornerback Lineup for the Giants

Come Week 1, the Giants are set to showcase a cornerback group that features not only Hawkins but also fellow rookie Deontae Banks. The duo will be joined by veteran Adoree Jackson, who is making a strategic shift to the slot position. This reshuffled secondary is part of the Giants’ plan to rectify the defensive struggles they encountered last season.

Eagerly Awaiting the National Stage

All eyes will be on Hawkins as he makes his regular-season debut on a national platform—Sunday Night Football on September 10. As the Giants aim to bolster their secondary and make a playoff push, it’ll be intriguing to watch how Hawkins performs when the stakes are highest.

