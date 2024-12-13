Giants reportedly ready to rebuild, viewed as ‘2-3 years’ from contending

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for the New York Giants to start from scratch. A rebuild is in order following back-to-back losing seasons and a Skyfall plummet from the success of the 2022 season that earned a postseason victory. With this season spiraling out of control, co-owner and team president John Mara has some critical decisions to make this offseason as he trains his sights on the future of the organization.

The chances of the Giants cleaning house are increasing

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan (h/t Big Blue United), there is a “greater than 50% chance” that general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are fired this offseason. Despite Mara issuing a vote of confidence for the pair of decision-makers back in October, their 2-11 record this season (and potential 2-15, 0-9 home record) might be bad enough to cost them their jobs.

Mara needs to decide whether the team’s lackluster record over the last two seasons is enough to forego the practice of patience and usher in a new regime to rebuild the roster and restructure the franchise. Raanan reports that one NFL personnel executive estimated it “will take 2-3 years” to build the Giants into a contending team. Do Schoen and Daboll have another two or three years of leeway to right the ship? Or will those formative years be led by a new regime?

Fans took to the skies last weekend to call upon Mara to make organizational changes. A plane circled over MetLife Stadium prior to their loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, flying a banner overhead that begged Mara to “fix this dumpster fire.” If the past is any indication, once fans get this loud with their complaints, it usually sparks Mara to make changes at the top of the organization.

Considering the long, multi-year rebuild projection, the Giants might have a difficult time attracting top candidates for their potentially vacant head coaching and front office positions. Despite their success in 2022, the Giants’ downward spiral ever since could result in mass firings. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. But it might take several years and a new regime to find that light.