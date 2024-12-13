Giants could pluck exciting coaching duo with ties to the organization from Broncos

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The New York Giants could be making a regime change this offseason. With the team sitting at 2-11 on the season and in danger of going 0-9 at home, jobs could be on the line. The Giants could be back on the hunt for a new general manager and head coach this offseason with a few strong candidates to consider.

Could Vance Joseph be the Giants’ next head coach?

Among the top candidates for head coaching jobs this offseason will be Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. The former player-turned-coach has been a member of Sean Payton’s staff in Denver since 2023, leading one of the strongest defenses in the NFL.

As a candidate with prior head coaching experience, Joseph will be a top-choice name for franchises to consider this offseason. He was the Broncos’ head coach from 2017-2018 before being fired and serving as the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator from 2019-2022, then returning to Denver as DC in 2023.

Joseph is considered a “player’s coach,” possessing excellent leadership and coaching a tried-and-true defensive scheme that maximizes the talent of its personnel. This season, the Broncos’ defense ranks eighth in the NFL, surrendering just 315.7 yards per game. They are also tied-second with just 18.0 points allowed per game.

Throughout his career, Joseph has coached top defenses in the NFL and earned his reputation as one of the league’s finest leaders on the sidelines. While his first stint as a head coach was unsuccessful, the Giants might prefer to hire a head coach with prior experience this time around if they do elect to move on from Brian Daboll, who was a first-time head coach when they hired him. Joseph would be among the top candidates with prior head coaching experience.

Joseph could bring a familiar face with him as his offensive coordinator

Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb will be a popular pick for the Giants at offensive coordinator this offseason whether Daboll is fired or not. Webb, a former backup quarterback for the New York Giants, is one of the brightest young assistant coaches in the NFL. He has been the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach since 2023.

If Daboll is still here, hiring Webb to replace current offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would make sense. Daboll was a mentor to Webb and helped him get his footing as an assistant coach during their shared time in both Buffalo and New York. Now Webb is creating a successful coaching career for himself in Denver but could be ready to take on a larger role.

While in this scenario, Webb’s mentor Daboll would no longer be in the building, he could still be motivated to rejoin the Giants to be on Joseph’s staff and reconnect with other members of the organization. In addition to Daboll, Giants franchise legend quarterback Eli Manning also sent Payton a letter of recommendation on Webb’s behalf before he was hired by the Broncos’ head coach.

Webb has done wonders this season, aiding in the development of Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix. As he strengthens his case for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Webb’s case to be an offensive coordinator in 2025 strengthens, too. The Giants hiring Webb as their next OC would be a nice full-circle moment. It would also be a wise hiring considering his success with a rookie quarterback this season combined with the fact that the Giants will likely be drafting a new franchise quarterback of their own this offseason.

Hiring Joseph would be the first step toward rebuilding the coaching staff. But Joseph, a defensive-minded head coach, needs to nail his offensive coordinator pick. Webb, having now learned under one of the NFL’s brightest minds on the offensive side of the ball in Sean Payton, would be an exciting hire as the next man to run the Giants’ offense.