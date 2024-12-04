Giants could reunite with former quarterback as next offensive coordinator in 2025

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The New York Giants could be reshaping their coaching staff this offseason. Head coach Brian Daboll’s job is on the line with a potential house cleaning on the horizon. However, co-owner and team president John Mara has expressed his desire to remain patient with the team’s current regime, anticipating that Daboll will be back at the helm in 2025.

Even if Daboll is still the head coach next season, though, he will likely be making some major changes to his coaching staff (again). Daboll could be looking to bring in a new offensive coordinator, especially if the team’s current OC Mike Kafka lands a head coaching job, which he has been seeking and contending for in each of the last two offseasons.

If Daboll’s OC job opens up, the Giants could turn to a familiar face to hire as their next offensive coordinator. Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb is gaining intrigue as an up-and-coming coach who could be readying to take that next step in his career during the 2025 offseason.

Davis Webb began his NFL career as a backup quarterback with the Giants

Webb began his NFL career as a player back in 2017. He was drafted by the Giants in the third round of that year’s draft but was with the team for only one year before being waived in the following offseason. Webb bounced around the NFL afterward, spending time with the New York Jets, then landing with the Buffalo Bills where he met then-offensive coordinator Daboll.

Brian Daboll has helped Webb become a successful assistant coach

During their shared time in Buffalo, Webb and Daboll developed a strong relationship. Webb took on a leadership role in the locker room and began developing a coaching skill set. When Daboll was hired by the Giants as head coach in the 2022 offseason, Webb followed him to New York, signing with Big Blue as a backup quarterback.

Webb’s final season as a player came in 2022 with the Giants. Daboll got him involved with scouting and coaching, helping him develop and eventually land a job with the Denver Broncos in 2023. Daboll, along with Giants franchise legend Eli Manning, and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, endorsed Webb to Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo.com (h/t Pro Football Rumors).

During Webb’s time as the Giants’ backup quarterback in 2022, he developed his relationship with Daboll and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, acquiring the skills necessary to become a solid position coach for the Broncos.

Webb is becoming a premier offensive coordinator candidate

Webb is in his second season as the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach. He has played an instrumental role in preparing and developing Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who is putting together a strong campaign as one of the league’s top Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates.

Now two years into his coaching career and possessing the endorsement of several of the league’s top minds in Daboll, McDermott, and Payton, Webb is becoming a premier offensive coordinator candidate. He could reunite with Daboll and the Giants in 2025 if the team is looking for a new offensive coordinator, or he could be a prime candidate under a new head coach considering the amount of respect Webb has within the organization.