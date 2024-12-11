Giants may want a new regime ‘to make the call’ on next franchise quarterback

It could be the end of the road for the New York Giants’ current top brass. Head coach Brian Daboll is walking on thin ice. General manager Joe Schoen is in lockstep with him. Despite co-owner and team president John Mara’s desire to practice patience, a 2-11 record (0-9 at home) might be too bad for him to look past.

Giants ownership could be contemplating regime change amidst this broken season

Things have gotten so bad around the Giants’ organization that planes are even flying around MetLife Stadium calling on Mara to make a change. That intense level of negativity could be enough to persuade Mara and company, as Dan Graziano of ESPN reports:

“There has been enough negativity there the past couple of years that it’s possible they could decide they want a new administration to make the call on the next QB and the future direction of the franchise,” Graziano reported.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler added to that notion, stating the following:

“Your points on the Giants represent what I’m hearing, too. It comes down to John Mara’s patience level. While I’ve spoken to people with the team who believe Mara wants to stick to his plan, outsiders are wondering how difficult that will be if it’s Week 17 and MetLife Stadium is half-full with the Giants stuck on two wins. That will be the real test if the Giants’ on-field product doesn’t improve. And then there’s the draft dynamic — the Giants could snag the No. 1 overall pick, and general manager Joe Schoen has spent significant time in Colorado, current home of top QB prospect Shedeur Sanders. Schoen and Daboll have yet to pick their own quarterback. Will they get that chance?”

Considering the lack of success the Giants have had over the last two seasons, reports indicating they could be considering a regime change are unsurprising. However, Daboll was the Coach of the Year in 2022, and he, Schoen, and company did lead the team to its first playoff win in over a decade that season.

Did that one season of success buy the regime more time? Or did the following two seasons of losing punch their tickets out of New Jersey? Mara wants to be patient, but he has expressed that desire in the past and still went on to make major organizational changes. A rebuild could be on the horizon again for the Giants in 2025.