Former booster ‘guaranteed’ Giants will draft Miami star quarterback and hire new offensive coordinator

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be on the search for their next franchise quarterback in the upcoming offseason after finally moving on from six-year start Daniel Jones. Among the popular names for the Giants to select as their next signal-caller is projected first-round pick Cam Ward. The Miami quarterback has shot up draft boards after a wildly successful 2024 season and could become a top target for the G-Men in April’s draft.

Former Miami booster guarantees that the Giants will draft Cam Ward

The buzz surrounding Ward to New York picked up steam this week after infamous former Miami booster Nevin Shapiro guaranteed Ward and Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson will both end up with the Giants this offseason:

“I’m being told through reliable sources, Cam Ward is going to the New York Giants, guaranteed,” Shapiro said on the Adam “Pacman” Jones Show (h/t ML Football on X). “And the University of Miami’s offensive coordinator is going with him; Shannon Dawson.”

When questioned about the credibility of his sources, Shapiro told Jones, “Holler at me on April 25th or 26th, whenever the draft is.”

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Among the reasons Shapiro gave for his confidence in Ward ending up with the Giants is his coinciding confidence that Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders will not agree to play for them due to his father Deion Sanders’ preferences:

“Deion won’t let his kid go to the Giants,” Shapiro said. “He wants him on the Raiders. The Giants are taking Cam Ward.”

Ward would be a thrilling selection for the G-Men near the top of the draft. After transferring from Washington State, Ward exploded this season for Miami, throwing for 4,123 yards and a nation-leading 36 touchdowns with only seven interceptions and an ACC-best 171.1 passer rating. He has a strong arm and poise in the pocket that would pair well with Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Is Nevin Shapiro a reliable source?

While at one point, Shapiro was a major booster for the University of Miami, that was many years ago prior to him serving 20 years in prison for a $930 million Ponzi scheme & allegedly violated NCAA rules for years as a UM booster. He certainly had connections to those within the Miami football program at one point, but whether or not he still does is questionable.

Although Shapiro may have some serious connections with those in the football industry, his words should be taken with a grain of salt. It is highly unlikely the Giants have already made up their minds about who they are drafting five months from now, especially considering there is no guarantee that they will still have the same front office and coaching staff intact. Decisions will soon be made regarding the future of New York’s regime and those decisions should help provide clarity on which direction the Giants will go at quarterback and offensive coordinator.

Would Shannon Dawson be a strong OC candidate?

Perhaps the even more intriguing aspect of this rumor is the indication that the Giants are interested in hiring Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson to fill the same position in New York. Dawson has been coaching at the collegiate level as an assistant since 2002. He has never coached in the NFL but has been an offensive coordinator at several different major programs including West Virginia (2012-2014), Kentucky (2015), Southern Miss (2016-2018), Houston (2021-2022), and Miami (2023-present).

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ward thrived under Dawson this season. Under Dawson’s leadership, Miami’s offense led the ACC with 538.3 total yards of offense and 44.2 points per game. His unit posted historic numbers this season while leading the program to a 10-2 record.

Current Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has been a top candidate for head coaching jobs around the league over the last two years. He could land a job this offseason or be relieved of his duties altogether after having his playcalling duties stripped and taken over by head coach Brian Daboll this season. With Kafka likely on the way out, the offensive coordinator position will need to be addressed, and Dawson could be a top candidate — especially if the Giants’ plan is to draft Ward as their next franchise quarterback.