Giants GM dreaming of finding ‘young franchise QB’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants patched up their quarterback room this offseason with a pair of veteran signings in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. But long-term, the outlook is not all that bright.

Wilson, 36, and Winston, 31, are signed to one and two-year contracts, respectively. The Giants are comfortable getting by the 2025 season with Wilson under center, but finding a young franchise quarterback to lead the team through 2026 and beyond is still the dream for general manager Joe Schoen.

Giants GM hoping to find a young franchise quarterback

During his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, Schoen expressed his desire to find the Giants’ next franchise quarterback:

“You’d like to have a young franchise quarterback,” Schoen told the media. “I think every general manager would. Everybody wants that. But the value has to be right, or it doesn’t matter. You get that one wrong — you’ve just got to get that right. When you’re in position to get the right one at the right time, that’s when you pull the trigger.”

The Giants hold the third-overall pick in this year’s draft, which certainly puts them in a position to get a quarterback. But whether or not the value is right will be up to Schoen and his front office.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is expected to be the top quarterback left on the board when the Giants are on the clock. However, reports indicate that many teams around the league view Sanders as more of a late-first-round prospect, rather than a potential top-five pick. The Giants, of course, could have their own evaluation of Sanders that values him with the No. 3 pick.

Will the Giants find a franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

When asked about the makeup of this year’s quarterback class, Schoen told the media that he views it as a quality crop of talent:

“There’s some depth to it. I mean, there’s good players for various reasons, different ages, different playtime experience. There’s quarterbacks in this Draft that will go on and play and be starters in the league.”

As always, finding a franchise quarterback will be easier said than done. But the Giants have done as much research as anybody into this class. They have met extensively with several of the top quarterback prospects, including Sanders, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, Louisville QB Tyler Shough, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, Syracuse QB Kyle McCord, among others.

The quarterback position is the toughest to play and the toughest to evaluate — hence why the Giants have spent so much of the pre-draft process scouting this class. They are likely to take a quarterback in this year’s draft, the question is when. Will it be with the No. 3 overall pick? Or will they take a more developmental prospect later in the draft?