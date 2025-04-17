Giants’ 3rd overall quarterback prospect draws alarming Daniel Jones comparison

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are at a familiar crossroads heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. With the third overall pick in hand, general manager Joe Schoen made it clear he isn’t interested in taking a quarterback just for the sake of filling a positional need. This year, the only quarterback likely available at No. 3 is Colorado standout Shedeur Sanders, a polarizing prospect who brings both intriguing upside and notable concerns.

The Good and the Bad With Shedeur Sanders

Sanders has the kind of accuracy and poise coaches dream of, completing 74.0% of his passes in his final collegiate season, with an adjusted completion rate of an even more impressive 81.8%. He racked up 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions, showcasing the steady precision you’d love from a franchise quarterback.

But here’s the catch: he doesn’t exactly have a rocket arm. His lack of top-tier arm strength could limit explosive plays at the next level, and he’s far from a dynamic athlete. If only Deion Sanders had passed along just a touch more of his legendary athleticism, the younger Sanders would be much higher on teams’ boards.

Shurmur’s Comparison Might Give Giants Fans Pause

If Giants fans were hoping for Sanders to land in New York, former Giants head coach—and Sanders’ college offensive coordinator—Pat Shurmur may have accidentally thrown cold water on that idea. Shurmur compared Sanders to Daniel Jones, the Giants’ former first-round pick, in a way that might not excite fans still nursing the scars from Jones’ tenure.

“I think they’re very similar prospects, from a player and a person,” Shurmur told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I think they’re both wonderful human beings, they’re both highly accomplished, talented college players that have a chance to make an impact in the NFL, so there’s a lot of similarities between Daniel Jones and Shedeur Sanders.”

Jones was widely respected for his leadership and work ethic but struggled consistently with slow decision-making and an inability to quickly move through progressions. Unfortunately, Sanders has shown similar habits at Colorado—too often holding onto the ball, leading to unnecessary sacks and stalled drives. For Giants fans, that comparison could trigger some flashbacks they’d rather avoid.

Schoen Choosing Patience Over Panic

Ultimately, Schoen is signaling that the Giants won’t force the issue at quarterback unless they’re fully convinced about a prospect. Forcing a selection rarely pans out, and with Schoen’s comments, the Giants appear content to explore other options, either at different positions or in later rounds.

Giants fans might want immediate quarterback clarity, but Schoen seems willing to embrace patience, knowing a rushed decision now could haunt the franchise down the road.