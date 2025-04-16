Giants GM says he is ‘not gonna force’ a quarterback with No. 3 pick

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants lessened their need to draft a quarterback after signing a pair of veterans this offseason in Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. Picking No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, picking a quarterback is still an option on the table for Big Blue. However, general manager Joe Schoen is adamant that he will not force it.

Giants “not gonna force it” at quarterback in the NFL Draft

During his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, Schoen was asked about the importance of drafting a quarterback this offseason, despite the fact that they already brought in two veterans. He expressed to the media that drafting a quarterback is not a necessity (h/t SNY):

“With the signing of those two players [Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston], I think we’ve put ourselves in a position where I don’t think that’s mandatory or, feet to the fire, something we have to do,” Schoen told the media. “…Not gonna force it if it’s not the right value.”

Schoen also mentioned the presence of third-year quarterback Tommy DeVito on the roster. He told the reporters that the team is “happy with the makeup of the room right now.”

Giants could still take a quarterback early

While Schoen and company might be happy with their quarterback room, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they won’t be adding more talent to it. The Giants have private workouts scheduled with several of the top quarterbacks in the draft class this weekend.

Selecting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is also still an option for the Giants with the No. 3 overall pick. While most reports seem to indicate that the G-Men will go the “best player available” route with the third overall pick, they have continued to meet with Sanders, indicating at least some level of interest in drafting him.

Wilson (36) and Winston (31) are not long-term options at the position. Nor are they paid like starters, with Wilson only making $10.5 million guaranteed on his one-year deal and Winston playing on a two-year, $8 million deal (albeit with incentives). While the Giants can get by with Wilson and Winston in 2025, they might look to draft a young quarterback who could lead their franchise in 2026 and beyond.