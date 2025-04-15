Giants to host NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospects for private workouts

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are gearing up to take final looks at three of the most promising quarterback draft prospects.

Giants: Quarterback search amps up ahead of Draft

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants will host private workouts to help decide which route they’ll take in the 2025 NFL Draft:

“With the NFL draft just over one week away, the Giants are holding private workouts for Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, and Louisville QB Tyler Shough,” Schefter reported.

“A QB is on the Giants’ radar; which and where they pick him are the looming questions.”

Giants to get closer look at Sanders

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is expected to go No. 1 overall in the draft after breaking away from the pack in the eyes of talent evaluators. That leaves the field open behind him.

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Sanders could be available for the Giants at No. 3. The 23-year-old’s combination of historically great efficiency coupled with volume yardage makes him a serious candidate for New York. Coach Daboll will get a chance to at a closer look at Sanders during this visit — a crucial step in the process.

Giants to do due diligence with private workouts

Milroe is another top QB talent who could service the Giants as a promising dual threat. Given New York adding Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason, the 22-year-old would be an ideal player to nurture over time.

As for Shough, his stock has risen after an impressive showing at the Combine. The 25-year-old will get his chance to impress New York’s decision-makers.

Shough’s private workout may bring him into favor above his aforementioned contemporaries. The same could be said for Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart — another top QB in the draft pool.