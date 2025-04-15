Giants to hold meeting with elusive Ohio State star running back

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are doing their due diligence on some key offensive players in the draft, as FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams posted on X that former Ohio State star running back Quinshon Judkins is meeting with the Giants on Wednesday.

Giants could target Quinshon Judkins in the draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Judkins is projected to be selected either late in the first round or early second round of the draft. The former Ohio State Buckeye also spent two seasons at Ole Miss, where he led the SEC in rushing yards (1,567) and rushing touchdowns (16) in 2022.

The Giants tried to fill the running back void left by Saquon Barkley’s departure last year by signing Devin Singletary. Singletary underperformed in New York, and fifth-round draft choice Tyrone Tracy Jr. emerged as a legitimate starting option in the backfield. However, that won’t prevent Big Blue from adding more dynamic playmaking talent to their running back room.

Judkins could provide useful running back depth

Judkins would give New York depth in the running back room and could find his way into getting key snaps. He won a national championship with Ohio State this past season, and rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns while also logging 161 receiving yards on 22 receptions with two touchdown catches.

Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants have also done their search on quarterbacks in the draft despite signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. They have held private workouts with Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders and have workouts scheduled with Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough.

However, Judkins could be a sneaky solid selection if he slides to the Giants in Round 2. Ultimately, the Giants’ draft plans are constantly evolving, and Judkins appears to be on their radar as the draft nears.