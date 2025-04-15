Giants host visit with freakishly athletic Day 2 defensive tackle prospect

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are aiming to bolster their trenches in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The interior of their defensive line needs support, and they will look to find a strong running mate to pair with Dexter Lawrence on the front line.

Thankfully, this year’s NFL Draft class is loaded with talent on the interior of the defensive line. The Giants hold the No. 34 overall pick in the draft (the second pick of the second round), which should position them to land a talented defensive tackle.

Giants host visit with Toledo DT Darius Alexander

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Giants hosted Toledo DT Darius Alexander on a top-30 visit. Alexander is viewed as a top-50 prospect in this year’s draft class and could be a strong option for the Giants with the 34th overall pick in the draft.

If athleticism on the interior of the defensive line is what the Giants want, they should look no further than Alexander. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound anchorman scored a 9.17 RAS (relative athletic score) out of a possible 10.00 at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. This ranked 170 out of 2033 DT from 1987 to 2025.

Alexander is an explosive athlete with a quick first step and plenty of power in his punches. He earned an elite 90.1 Pro Football Focus grade in 2024 behind a total of 37 pressures, 3.5 sacks, 40 combined tackles, and eight tackles for loss.

Possessing a rare blend of athleticism, run-stuffing abilities, and pass-rushing qualities, Alexander might be a perfect selection for the Giants if he is on the board at the top of the second round. Pairing Lawrence with Alexander would give Big Blue two pocket-pushing defensive tackles to overwhelm opposing offensive linemen.