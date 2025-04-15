Giants could trade away former 5th overall pick this offseason

The New York Giants are preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. They own the No. 3 overall pick, which is expected to land them a top prospect. That prospect could be Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter.

However, the Giants are keeping their options open and continuing to remain interested in other prospects, such as Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. But if they do take Carter, his addition might complicate things on their defensive line.

The Giants spent a top-five pick on their defensive line in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux. While Thibodeaux has flashed his potential in spurts, he has not necessarily lived up to the hype of a fifth-overall pick. Now, with the draft nearing and with Carter being a strong option at No. 3 overall, Thibodeaux could find himself on the trade block.

Giants could receive premium picks in exchange for Kayvon Thibodeaux

Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports recently listed Thibodeaux as a potential trade candidate for the Giants, stating that New York could receive significant draft compensation in return for the 24-year-old star:

“This really depends on whether the Giants end up drafting Penn State’s Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick,” Vacchiano explained. “If they do, they might conclude that they’re not going to pay Thibodeaux big money when his contract expires after the season… It might hurt them in the short term, but a deal could be a long-term help because a player like Thibodeaux could bring multiple premium draft picks in return.”

Thibodeaux is not far removed from a 2023 season in which he totaled 11.5 sacks. He regressed last season with only a 5.5 sack total, but those flashes of potential have been there, making him a potentially valuable trade chip.

Drafting Abdul Carter could prompt the Giants to trade Thibodeaux

The Giants could, however, opt to draft Carter and still retain Thibodeaux. If any franchise is familiar with the concept of stacking talent on the defensive line, it’s Big Blue. Their five-man pass-rushing packages propelled them to Super Bowl victories in 2007-08 and 2011-12.

Carter is a strong option with the third overall pick. He ranks No. 1 on many Big Boards following a 2024 season in which he totaled 12.0 sacks and a nation-leading 24.0 tackles for loss. Big Blue can’t go wrong if they decide to take Carter with their first-round pick. But they must determine whether or not there’s enough room and cap space for both Carter and Thibodeaux.