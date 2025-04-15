Giants set to have one last private workout with star Colorado quarterback

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have spent much of their time during the pre-draft process with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. They attended several Colorado games and practices during the season to get a closer look at Sanders and his Buffaloes teammates. They also met with Sanders at the NFL Scouting Combine and sent a contingent of coaches, scouts, and front office executives to Colorado’s pro day.

But the Giants aren’t done scouting Sanders. With just over one week until the NFL Draft, the Giants are scheduling another visit with Sanders.

Giants to have one last private workout with Shedeur Sanders

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Sanders will hold one last private workout Thursday in Boulder, Colorado, for a contingent of officials from the New York Giants.

The Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft where they could take Sanders. He was long expected to be their pick, but their signings of veteran QBs Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson lessened their need to take a quarterback early. However, Wilson, 36, and Winston, 31, are both signed to inexpensive, short-term deals, so taking Sanders third overall is still on the table.

While this final meeting does indicate significant interest from the Giants in drafting Sanders, it is worth noting that they did something similar last offseason with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. The Giants had a final workout with McCarthy on Easter Sunday last year, yet, they ultimately passed on him with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. He wound up going No. 10 overall to the Minnesota Vikings.

Sanders has a wide ranging draft projection with some scouts and analysts projecting him top-five and others projecting him at the end of the first round. If the Giants come away impressed from their workout with Sanders, they could take him with their first round pick. The Colorado quarterback threw for 4,134 yards with a 37-10 TD-INT ratio and a nation-leading 74.0% completion rate in 2024.