Giants could turn their biggest weakness into a strength in this year’s draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been the team’s kryptonite for the better part of the last decade. The unit performing well and protecting new QB Russell Wilson could make or break their season. However, in free agency, the Giants did shockingly little to improve their offensive line.

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants need to prioritize adding talent to the offensive line. Thankfully, they are positioned to turn this weakness into a strength with one crucial selection.

The Giants could land a major OL upgrade in Round 2 of the draft

Big Blue holds the No. 34 overall pick in this year’s draft, the second pick in the second round. Every year, projected first-rounders slip in the draft and are available at the top of Round 2. The Giants will be positioned to land one of those prospects this year, and that prospect could be an immediate-impact offensive lineman.

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Among the top names who could slip into the front of the second round are OT/OG Greg Zabel out of NDSU, Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr., Ohio State OT Josh Simmons, and Alabama OG Tate Ratledge. If one of these projected first-round offensive linemen falls into the Giants’ lap with the No. 34 overall pick, they could turn the position into a strength.

The Giants’ offensive line is mostly solidified with LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jon Runyan Jr., and RT Jermaine Eluemunor returning as starters. RG Greg Van Roten will return as well, however, the Gians would likely prefer to upgrade that spot if possible through the draft. C John Michael Schmitz will return as a starter as well in a make-or-break third season of his career.

Eluemunor has the flexibility to start at either right guard or right tackle, so the Giants can take the best offensive lineman available to plug into either one of those two positions.

Fortifying the offensive line should be a priority for the G-Men. In last year’s draft, they did not select a single offensive lineman — a strategy that looks a bit perplexing in hindsight. This year, they will want to be diligent in adding talent to the unit.