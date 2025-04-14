Giants hosting lowkey productive quarterback prospect on official visit

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are continuing their research into this year’s quarterback class. According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Giants are hosting a visit with Syracuse QB Kyle McCord on Tuesday.

Giants to host Syracuse QB Kyle McCord on a visit

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

McCord is the latest quarterback prospect to visit with the Giants in the lead-up to the NFL Draft. With the draft just under two weeks away, New York is finalizing their draft board, leaving no stone unturned as they scout this year’s quarterback class. McCord is a productive and intriguing prospect who could be an option for Big Blue in the later rounds of this year’s draft.

“McCord, who led the nation in passing last season, has acquitted himself well throughout the draft process with a series of good interviews and impressive on-the-board work,” Schultz reported on X. “Several teams I’ve spoken with say he’s one of the more undervalued players in the entire draft — highlighting his prototypical NFL size, winning pedigree (see 21-point comeback vs Miami) and capacity to read coverage.”

The Giants were once considered a lock to draft a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft. However, after signing QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, it seems as though that plan has changed. Instead, New York seems more likely to take the best player available with the No. 3 overall pick and take a more developmental quarterback in the later rounds of this year’s draft.

McCord could be an intriguing option in the later rounds of the NFL Draft

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In 2024, McCord threw for a nation-leading 4,779 yards with an impressive 34 touchdown passes. However, his 12 interceptions led the ACC. He is a physical quarterback with a gun-slinging mentality that yields big plays but also makes him prone to turnovers.

At 6-foot-3, 218 pounds, McCord has the prototypical build for an NFL quarterback. He is a traditional pocket passer whose game has been likened to San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl QB Brock Purdy by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus.

Purdy was famously the final pick in the final round of the 2022 NFL Draft. While it’s unlikely that McCord will fall all the way into the seventh round, he could be an interesting choice for the Giants at some point on Day 3.