Giants could take shot on late-round quarterback with Brock Purdy vibes

The New York Giants are still in the quarterback market with the NFL Draft rapidly approaching. However, their recent signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston could prompt them to pass on a quarterback in the first round and opt for a developmental prospect on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.

One intriguing prospect that they could consider is Syracuse QB Kyle McCord — a likely Day 2 or Day 3 draft pick with the potential to far exceed the expectations of his draft stock.

Giants could target Syracuse QB Kyle McCord in the 2025 NFL Draft

McCord wrapped up a tremendous 2024 season in which he threw for a nation-leading 4,779 yards with an impressive 34 touchdown passes. However, his 12 interceptions led the ACC.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 218 pounds, McCord has the frame of an NFL quarterback. He is a pocket passer who played in a pro-style offense for Syracuse. The New Jersey native would receive a warm hometown welcome from Giants fans. If the Giants opt to go the route of a developmental quarterback, McCord has the tools and the traits to be an attractive option.

McCord’s pro comparison is 49ers QB Brock Purdy

In a recent article highlighting player comparisons for some of this draft class’s most interesting prospects, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus likened McCord to San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl QB Brock Purdy:

“McCord’s play from this past season reminded me of Brock Purdy,” Sikkema wrote. “McCord has a slightly stronger arm than Purdy, but both have a gun-slinger type of mentality without a Tier 1 or 2 arm for the NFL. They both win with anticipation, accuracy and, most of all, confidence. McCord is taller than Purdy (6-foot-3 compared to just under 6-foot-1). Purdy has been able to have a lot of success in a system and with a team that has surrounded him with good talent. McCord could find success in a similar situation with a coach who lets him play freely, as we saw in 2024.”

Purdy was famously the final pick in the final round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mr. Relevant has gone on to compete in a Super Bowl while totaling 9,518 passing yards with a 64-27 TD-INT ratio across 36 starts.

While it’s unlikely that McCord will fall all the way into the seventh round, he could be an interesting choice for the Giants at some point on Day 3. It’s rare for a Day 3 quarterback to find the success that Purdy has had, but McCord has the tools and traits to make that a possibility.