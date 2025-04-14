Giants could steal wide receiver gem in 3rd round of NFL Draft

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are entering the 2025 NFL Draft with several needs on the offensive side of the ball, and wide receiver sits near the top of that list. With the third overall pick, there’s hope they could land a game-changer like Travis Hunter — a do-it-all weapon who would immediately elevate the unit.

But if Hunter’s off the board or the Giants go in another direction early, they’ll need to pivot. The good news? There’s value to be found on Day 2 and Day 3, especially with a player like Tre Harris from Ole Miss — a high-upside wideout who could be available in the third round.

Tre Harris: A True Outside Threat with Raw Upside

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Harris brings the kind of size and physicality that the Giants’ receiving corps has sorely lacked. He’s a prototypical “X” receiver — someone who can line up out wide, beat press coverage, and win with his athleticism.

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Last season at Ole Miss, Harris caught 60 passes on 76 targets, an efficient 78.9% reception rate. He racked up 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per catch. He also added 462 yards after the catch, showcasing surprising burst and physicality in space.

He spent 86% of his snaps lined up outside, with just 13.6% in the slot — reinforcing the idea that he’s built for the perimeter. That’s exactly where the Giants could use a long-term option alongside Darius Slayton.

Still Developing, But Worth the Investment

Harris isn’t a finished product. His route tree is still developing, and he’ll need to continue sharpening his separation skills at the next level. A significant portion of his receptions last season came on hitches, screens, and quick outs — plays designed to get the ball in his hands early rather than ask him to win deep with precision.

He also dropped five passes last season, a reminder that his hands aren’t yet polished. Injuries have lingered as well, which might spook some teams from using an early pick. But in the third round, the Giants wouldn’t be looking for a plug-and-play star. They’d be looking for traits — and Harris has them in spades.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

He ran a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, a solid number for a player of his frame. With the right coaching and development, there’s every reason to believe Harris could become a reliable WR2 in the NFL — someone who can stretch the field, body smaller corners, and make life easier for whoever lines up under center in 2025.

A Worthwhile Swing in Round Three

The Giants have made it clear they’re looking to build out their offensive identity, and while a first-round receiver would generate the headlines, it’s picks like Harris in the third that can quietly shape a roster.

He’s not a polished gem just yet — but the rough edges are more than worth sanding down. If the Giants are patient, Tre Harris could reward them with long-term production at a fraction of the cost.