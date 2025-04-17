Giants readying former 1st-round bust for crucial position change

The New York Giants are hoping they can salvage what’s left of their No. 7 overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft. RT Evan Neal entered the league as a potential bookend pass protector who was expected to solidify Big Blue’s offensive line for years to come. Instead, Neal has been a liability in pass protection, often injured, and, by nearly every metric, one of the worst right tackles in the league since his rookie season.

Entering year four, is it too late for Neal to turn things around? Maybe at right tackle. But perhaps a position change could spark a turnaround for the 24-year-old.

Giants preparing to move Evan Neal to guard

It was reported earlier this offseason that the Giants would finally be moving Neal to guard this season — a move that fans feel is happening a season too late. Since 2022, Neal has appeared in only 29 games as injuries and performance benchings have kept him off the field. He has surrendered 98 pressures and 12 sacks in those 29 games he has played.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are hoping that such a transition can spark a turnaround, as it has for other former failed tackles who found major success at right guard. Former Giants RT Ereck Flowers is one example, as he left Big Blue and became a successful guard for the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins later in his career.

Former New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton is the latest and most exciting example. Like Neal, Becton was a failed top-10 draft pick. He left the Jets last offseason, joining the Philadelphia Eagles, where he had by far the best season of his career after moving to guard. Becton’s stellar play helped propel the Eagles’ elite rushing attack as they marched on to a Super Bowl. He was then paid handsomely by the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason.

If Neal indeed makes the move to guard, the Giants will dream of getting a similar turnaround as the Eagles got from Becton. Neal has always possessed the physical acumen and athleticism to be a rare talent on the offensive line, but has failed to put it all together for one reason or another. Perhaps he will complete the puzzle at guard.

GM Joe Schoen speaks highly of Neal

Despite Neal being arguably his biggest draft blunder since taking over as the general manager four years ago, Joe Schoen is expressing confidence that the former Alabama product can turn things around:

“He’s going to do whatever he can do to help the organization and do what’s best for the Giants,” Schoen said at his Wednesday pre-draft press conference.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This statement echoed the message that Schoen delivered a few weeks prior at the Annual League Meeting:

“Good thing about Evan is he’s going to do whatever he can to help the team, whether that’s guard or tackle,” Schoen said. “When they come back in April, again, we still have the draft, so they come in that Monday before the draft. The team will look different here in four weeks. When he comes in he’s willing to do whatever he can do to help the team. If that’s tackle or guard, he’s open to it.”

Making a switch to a new position is never easy. However, Neal’s skill set might be better suited for the guard spot than tackle. All eyes will be on the former top-10 pick this summer at training camp as he likely debuts his new position in what will be a crucial contract year.