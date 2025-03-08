Giants expected to move failed 1st-round tackle to guard this offseason

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants could soon be making a crucial move to save Evan Neal’s career. The Giants drafted Neal to be a franchise right tackle with the seventh-overall pick in 2022. However, Neal has been among the worst offensive linemen in the NFL since his rookie season as he has struggled to contain pass rushers on the edge.

After seeing failed New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton turn his career around at guard with the Philadelphia Eagles, Giants fans are hoping Neal could follow a similar path with Big Blue. One report indicates they might get their wish.

Giants expected to move Evan Neal to guard

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are finally readying Neal to move inside to guard:

“The expectation is that Evan Neal will be moved to guard at some point this offseason,” Raanan reported.

Fans have been pounding the table for the Giants to move Neal to guard for some time now. The recent success story over in Philadelphia has intensified fans’ desires to see Neal make the change.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Can Neal still turn things around?

Making the move to guard is just step one. Neal needs to find more success as a pass protector regardless of which position he is playing. Since 2022, Neal has appeared in only 29 games as injuries and performance benchings have kept him on the field. He has surrendered 98 pressures and 12 sacks in those 29 games he has played.

However, in 2024, Neal posted a career-high 61.2 overall PFF grade with a stout 80.8 run-blocking grade, indicating he might finally be starting to take some steps in his development.

Neal does have experience playing guard at the collegiate level, so hopefully the transition is made easier by that prior experience. Regardless, Neal will have an uphill battle to receive any playing time this season. He, at best, will start the year as a backup guard/tackle. The Giants are expected to sign a new starting right guard in free agency.