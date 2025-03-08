Giants are facing a grueling free agency with backs against the wall

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are staring down a brutal free agency period, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. After striking out on acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams, general manager Joe Schoen now has to pivot—and quickly.

The NFC East is a gauntlet, and the Giants are clearly the weakest team in the division. Without a legitimate quarterback solution or enough offensive firepower, climbing out of the cellar is looking more and more unlikely.

Quarterback Market Heats Up Fast

The quarterback carousel is already in motion. The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash by acquiring Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, and teams are moving aggressively to lock in their signal-callers. The Giants, by most accounts, are hyper-focused on Aaron Rodgers, and while he’d certainly be an upgrade over last season’s disaster, Rodgers alone isn’t enough to make the Giants a serious playoff contender.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 41 years old, Rodgers would need a strong supporting cast to have any shot at competing, and the Giants don’t exactly have that right now. They need a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver, a starting-caliber right guard, and more playmakers across the board. The problem is convincing free agents to come to New York without wildly overpaying.

Convincing Free Agents Won’t Be Easy

The Giants’ situation is tricky. Free agents know that signing a long-term deal with them comes with major risk. Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are both on the hot seat, meaning the franchise could be heading toward another full-scale rebuild after this season. That’s a nightmare scenario for any player looking for stability.

For veterans seeking a one-year payday, the Giants make sense. But for younger players with upside, signing with a team that could hit the reset button in 2026 is a tough sell. Schoen will have to open up the checkbook and pay a premium for impact players, and while that’s not ideal, the Giants do have long-term salary cap flexibility that makes it a little more justifiable.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No Time to Hesitate

Quarterback remains the top priority. Schoen needs to be aggressive the moment free agency opens. Whether it’s Rodgers or another viable veteran, the Giants can’t afford to sit back and wait for the market to dry up. Settling for a second-tier option like Drew Lock—similar to last year’s uninspiring approach—would only cement another losing season before it even starts.

Free agency is always a chaotic time, but for the Giants, it’s make-or-break. If Schoen doesn’t find a way to upgrade this roster immediately, it might not be long before the franchise is once again hitting the reset button.