Giants reportedly ‘comfortable’ waiting long time for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision

The NFL’s legal tampering period began over a week ago and yet the New York Giants still have not signed a quarterback. The quarterback market is being held up by the Giants’ top target at the position: four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is taking his time to make a decision on where he will play (and if he will play) the 2025 season. He has several suitors and the Giants are among them. As fans grow impatient, the Giants, however, are willing to wait.

Giants are “comfortable” waiting for Aaron Rodgers

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants are “comfortable” waiting for Rodgers to make his decision:

“The Giants are not rushing him. They’re giving him his space,” Garafolo reported.

Rodgers has interest primarily from the Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, recent reporting indicates he is holding out hope, waiting to see if the Minnesota Vikings become interested, too. So far, they have not expressed their interest in signing Rodgers. But the Steelers and Giants both have a “standing offer” extended to Rodgers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning that Rodgers could wait until after the NFL Draft to make his decision. The draft will take place at the end of April. Waiting until after the draft would give Rodgers more clarity on any potential competition he would face in the quarterback room of whichever team he joins.

The Giants seem to have a backup plan at quarterback

Meanwhile, the Giants have begun lining up their fallback options. They’ve hosted veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Jameis Winston on free-agent visits. If New York misses out on Rodgers, they will likely pivot to one of these three options.

In all likelihood, the Giants will want to pair whichever veteran quarterback they sign with a rookie at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. They have expressed interest in trading up to the No. 1 overall pick to select Miami QB Cam Ward and have also been linked to Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders throughout the pre-draft process.

One way or another, the Giants will get a new starting quarterback this offseason. Producing that solution just might take a little while longer than expected.