Giants’ top quarterback target waiting for Vikings, could retire

The New York Giants are waiting and “begging” for Aaron Rodgers to decide where he is going to play in 2025. However, recent reporting indicates he might not even play next season.

Aaron Rodgers could pass on Giants in favor of retirement

According to The Athletic’s Michael Silver, Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis, Rodgers prefers to join the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. However, if the Vikings pass on Rodgers, The Athletic report notes it’s “possible” he could choose to retire rather than sign with the Steelers or Giants (h/t Adam Wells of Bleacher Report).

“Rodgers has been targeted by the Steelers and Giants but has essentially put both teams on hold while he waits for clarity regarding the Vikings’ situation,” the report reads. “If Minnesota ceases to be an option, it’s also possible that Rodgers will turn down both the Steelers (a 2024 playoff team) and Giants and instead opt for retirement.”

Rodgers is 41 years old now, potentially entering the 21st season of his storied career. He spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets but missed nearly the entirety of the 2023 campaign with a torn Achilles. He did bounce back, though, in 2024, throwing for 3,897 yards with a 28-11 TD-INT ratio.

The Giants have reportedly been pursuing Rodgers since the NFL Scouting Combine. They pushed hard to trade for Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford but pivoted to Rodgers after missing out. Meanwhile, they hosted a visit with veteran free-agent QB Russell Wilson on Friday and he is their presumed backup plan if Rodgers opts to sign elsewhere.

Giants are playing a risky game waiting for Rodgers to make his decision

The Giants are playing a risky game, though. Wilson also has interest from the Cleveland Browns and is reportedly “ready to sign.” If New York waits too long for Rodgers to make his decision, which could ultimately be retirement, they could cost themselves an opportunity to sign a seasoned pro in Wilson.