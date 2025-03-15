Giants playing high-stakes roulette not securing ‘ready to sign’ quarterback

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are walking a tightrope when it comes to addressing their quarterback situation, and they might be taking an unnecessary risk by holding off on signing Russell Wilson. Wilson spent nearly eight hours at the Giants’ facility on Friday, yet left without a contract.

The team appears to be waiting to see what Aaron Rodgers decides, a gamble that could leave them scrambling for options if they miss out on both quarterbacks.

Why Waiting for Aaron Rodgers Could Backfire

Rodgers is known for taking his time when making decisions, often keeping teams in limbo before doing the opposite of what’s expected.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

At the moment, he’s reportedly weighing offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings, but there are also rumors that he could retire instead of signing with the Giants. Banking on Rodgers to make a quick decision, let alone choose a rebuilding team like the Giants, is a risky strategy, especially when a proven veteran like Wilson is available and ready to sign.

Russell Wilson is the Best Available Option

Wilson, 36, isn’t the elite quarterback he once was, but he still put together a solid 2024 campaign. He threw for 2,752 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, providing efficiency and veteran experience that the Giants haven’t had in years. With a rising offensive line and a young supporting cast, the team needs a quarterback who can navigate adversity and make plays under pressure. Wilson fits that mold, and passing on him could end up being a major misstep.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Wilson Wants to Sign, Giants Are Hesitating

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Wilson is “ready to sign” today, but the Giants are holding out for Rodgers. If they miss out on both, they’ll be left choosing between uninspiring options like Jameis Winston, Joe Flacco, or rolling the dice in the draft. Instead of gambling on Rodgers’ decision, the smarter move would be to lock in Wilson now and secure stability at the position.

A Decision They Could Regret

The Giants are in no position to be picky about quarterbacks, especially after coming off a three-win season. While Rodgers is the bigger name, Wilson would be an instant upgrade and would at least give them a competent option heading into 2025. The longer they wait, the greater the chance Wilson signs elsewhere, leaving them with few, if any, good alternatives.