Giants & Steelers reportedly ‘begging’ Aaron Rodgers to sign amidst long wait

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers are playing a waiting game. They are on Aaron Rodgers’s time as they wait for the four-time MVP quarterback to make his decision on where he will be playing in 2025. Rodgers is leaving everyone waiting, and while he does, Pittsburgh and New York are beginning to get impatient.

Giants & Steelers reportedly ‘begging’ Aaron Rodgers to sign

ESPN’s Dan Graziano shared some insight on the Giants and Steelers’ pursuit of Rodgers this morning during an appearance on “Get Up,” stating that the two franchises are “begging” the quarterback to sign (h/t Bleacher Report).

“The Giants and Steelers are begging him to sign with them,” Graziano stated.

Meanwhile, Rodgers was spotted contemplatively staring out into the ocean on the beach on Wednesday, as shared by the Daily Mail. He certainly doesn’t seem to have a sense of urgency as he weighs the pros and cons before making a definitive decision on where to play in 2025.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Giants have reportedly been pursuing Rodgers since the NFL Scouting Combine. However, as the process has unfolded, he has had several suitors come to the table, namely the Steelers. But there is still a chance that the Minnesota Vikings could get involved, which would complicate things further for both New York and Pittsburgh.

Neither the Giants nor the Steelers have a legitimate starting quarterback signed to their roster right now. Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback under contract in New York and Skylar Thompson is the only quarterback under contract in Pittsburgh. Reinforcements are necessary.

Both teams seem to be in a race to sign Rodgers, however, it doesn’t seem like they are in a bidding war. Reports indicate that it is “not about the money” for Rodgers as he contemplates other factors before making a decision.